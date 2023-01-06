Warmer To End The Workweek

Friday afternoon brings a lot of sunshine, as we manage to warm up nicely! Highs will be flirting with 40 degrees in Omaha. Cities closer to the Kansas border will be in the mid 40s, but some of our most northern cities may struggle to hit 30. Sadly, this will be a one day warm-up.

Clouds start to move back in overnight as we drop into the teens for Saturday morning.

While we should squeeze out some sunshine at times Saturday, there will be a lot of clouds. It will also be cooler, with highs in the upper 20s. Most of us will just be dodging some flurries, but far SE Nebraska, NW Missouri, and far SW Iowa may see some snow from late morning through the afternoon. Any accumulation will likely stay around one inch or less.

The sunshine returns Sunday, warming us back above average. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

The warm-up continues early in the next workweek. Low 40s are likely Monday with partly cloudy skies.

We cool off a bit Tuesday, but only down into the upper 30s.

Another storm system will move into the Heartland in the middle of next week. This will cloud us over Wednesday and Thursday and increase the wind. For now, we'll keep the chance for rain and snow on the lower end for both days.

We could warm into the low 40s Wednesday before dropping into the 30s on Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 39

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 17

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Possible SE

High: 29

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 38

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.