Warm to start - and end - the upcoming week

3 THINGS TO KNOW



80s to start the week

High fire danger midweek

Hot into weekend

FORECAST

We're waking up and starting off pretty pleasant outside, with temps just above 50 right now.

This afternoon, we'll feel a little more like summer! Expect those temps to climb all the way to the 80s, with plenty of sunshine as well. Mugginess should keep to a minimum, as we'll stick with a lot of dry time and very little moisture.

A passing cool front on Tuesday may bring in some extra wind and a sprinkle or two, but most will be dry. Highs on Tuesday still reach the low 80s.

The impact from the front is to drop the temperature a few degrees on Wednesday, but we still hit the low 80s.

The wind returns on Thursday (30-40 mph), which may heighten fire danger; avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

We get even warmer on Friday, with a few neighborhoods hitting the 90s. We stay very warm on Saturday too, with a high of 89.

Each day from Thursday to Saturday may bring a small storm chance, but most of us will be dry through the next 7 days.

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

Wind: SE 5-15

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 60

Wind: SW 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

Wind: SW 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 83

Wind: NW 5-15

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