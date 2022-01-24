Warm Up Before the Cold Front

Clouds kept our temperatures in the 20s through Sunday afternoon, but a warm front will help boost our temperatures into the low to mid 30s by the time you're heading out the door Monday morning. We warm to almost 40 by noon on Monday just ahead of the cold front's arrival. Once the cold front moves through early Monday afternoon, temperatures plummet and fall into the single digits by Tuesday morning.
This cold front will at least bring sunshine back for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, but it will be deceptive since temperatures will be cold. Highs on Tuesday will be near 20 degrees.
We warm back into the mid and upper 30s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Next weekend looks warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Warming
Low: 32
MONDAY
AM Clouds/PM Sun
Cool
High: 38
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cold
High: 21
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
A Bit Warmer
High: 36
