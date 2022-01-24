Warm Up Before the Cold Front

Clouds kept our temperatures in the 20s through Sunday afternoon, but a warm front will help boost our temperatures into the low to mid 30s by the time you're heading out the door Monday morning. We warm to almost 40 by noon on Monday just ahead of the cold front's arrival. Once the cold front moves through early Monday afternoon, temperatures plummet and fall into the single digits by Tuesday morning.

This cold front will at least bring sunshine back for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, but it will be deceptive since temperatures will be cold. Highs on Tuesday will be near 20 degrees.

We warm back into the mid and upper 30s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Next weekend looks warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warming

Low: 32

MONDAY

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Cool

High: 38

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 21

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Bit Warmer

High: 36

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.