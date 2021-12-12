Warm up begins Sunday

We got most of the snow melted off of streets throughout Saturday, but we'll have to watch for some re-freeze overnight into Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Parking lots, sidewalks, and drive ways have the highest potential to be slick early Sunday. Thanks to the breezy southwest winds on Sunday and all the sunshine, we'll warm into the low and mid 50s in the afternoon. It'll be a bit cooler up north, thanks to the snow still on the ground there.

Then things get even warmer! Monday will basically be a repeat of Sunday, but Tuesday will be well above average, in the upper 50s. Wednesday is set to bring RECORD WARMTH with highs flirting with 70. It will come with a lot of wind, but that's what will be pumping in the warm weather.

A cold front then swings through, bringing a chance for rain on Wednesday into early Thursday, and slapping highs back down into the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Breezy

Low: 29

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warm

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 59

