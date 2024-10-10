Warm-up continues as we wait for our next cold front

The warm-up continues today with a lot of eastern Nebraska, including Omaha, warming up into the upper 80s. Western Iowa will continue to run a little cooler, in the mid 80s. The wind will be a little stronger today, up to 20mph, which will increase the fire danger slightly. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

Temperatures stay above average overnight as we drop into the mid 50s for Friday morning. Parts of western Iowa could drop down into the 40s.

We stay warm Friday, but a cold front will slowly push through the region in the second half of the day. It arrives first in northeast Nebraska, which could hold those areas back in the upper 70s. Areas farther southeast where the cold front arrives later in the day should be able to still make it into the mid and upper 80s. It will be mostly sunny, but a few more clouds move in with the cold front... but no rain.

Saturday will be a little cooler with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

We continue to cool off Sunday with a little more wind. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Our coolest weather will be early in the next workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with low 60s.

Tuesday morning could come with a couple frosty areas as we drop into the mid 30s. The afternoon will be cool with a high near 60.

After a cold start to Wednesday, our afternoons start to get warmer. Highs will be near 70 with mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 79

