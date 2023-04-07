Warm-Up Continues Into the Weekend

The warm-up continues to finish off the workweek! It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 68. Winds will be about 10-20 mph, and with very low humidity, the fire danger will be very high in the afternoon and evening. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could quickly spread out of control.

Overnight, temperatures will be dropping down to about 40 degrees for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 as the high fire danger continues.

There will be a lot more clouds around on Sunday, but we should still make it to 70 degrees in the afternoon. It still looks like we'll have to dodge a few spotty showers, but many of us will be dry.

Some of the spotty rain could linger into a few cities Monday morning, but the afternoon should bring some sunshine with low 70s.

The warm-up continues Tuesday with upper 70s and a lot of sunshine.

There's still a chance Omaha hits 80 for the first time this year Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

High Fire Danger

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 40

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 70

EASTER SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 70

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.