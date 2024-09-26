Warm-up continues into the weekend

Our warm and sunny weather continues today! Highs will be in the low 80s, but the humidity stays low! High school football games will kick off in the mid 70s and cool off into the mid 60s by the end of the game.

Thanks to our low humidity, our cool and comfy mornings continue, even as our afternoons keep getting warmer. Friday will start in the low 50s in Omaha, but a lot of neighborhoods outside of Omaha will drop down into the 40s.

The warm-up continues Friday with highs in the mid 80s and a lot of sunshine.

The weekend keeps looking warmer and warmer, and we've bumped up highs into the mid 80s now for Saturday and Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny with low humidity.

We stay mostly sunny with mid 80s on Monday, but a cold front will cool us down into the 70s for Tuesday. We need the rain, but it doesn't look like this cold front will bring us any.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.