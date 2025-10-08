Warm-up continues midweek

We continue to slowly warm up today with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 70 in Omaha.

Clouds start to move back in overnight, helping to keep us from getting as chilly as recent mornings. We'll drop into the low 50s to start Thursday.

Thursday brings more of a mix of sun and clouds, but thanks to stronger wind out of the south, we'll still manage to push into the low and mid 70s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Late Thursday night, a few spotty showers will move through the region. Most of us stay dry, but any rain we see will be gone by the Friday morning commute.

The sunshine takes back over Friday, and we continue to warm up with upper 70s.

An update to Saturday's forecast... things are looking cooler now. It will be a little breezy with low 70s. A couple spotty showers could pop up with partly cloudy skies, but most of us stay dry.

Sunday still look windy and warmer with a high near 80. Just like Saturday, a couple spotty showers could pop up in the region.

We'll keep small chances for rain early in the next workweek as a couple more cold fronts arrive. That will cool us into the upper 70s Monday and down into the low 70s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 53

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Night Rain

High: 73

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 79

