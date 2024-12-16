Warm-up continues Monday, but colder weather returns soon

The warm-up continues today with a lot of sunshine! Highs will be near 50 in Omaha with some extra wind into the early afternoon. It will be a little cooler northeast of Omaha with mid and upper 40s. Parts of southeast Nebraska will enjoy low and mid 50s this afternoon.

The night starts mostly clear, but clouds return by Tuesday morning. We'll start the day in the mid 20s. There could also be a couple hit and miss pockets of snow north of Omaha by morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cooler, but we stay above average, with mid 40s. It will be a little breezy at times too.

We keep cooling off Wednesday. We'll be in the mid 30s for the afternoon which is sadly closer to average for this time of year. It comes with a mix of sun and clouds and some extra wind.

Thursday will be breezy and warmer as temperatures pop back up into the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

It will be a cold end to the workweek. Friday will only be in the upper 20s with a few clouds.

Winter officially kicks off Saturday, and we'll feel like it. It will be mostly sunny, but we only get to 30 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with a lot of sunshine and mid 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 50

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 26

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow North

Breezy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 34

