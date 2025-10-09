Warm-up continues to end the workweek

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as the warm-up continues. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

After midnight, a few spotty showers will pop up. There won't be many of them, so a lot of us stay dry, but neighborhoods southeast of Omaha have the best chance of seeing some of the overnight rain. Everyone will be dry by the Friday morning commute with upper 50s.

The sunshine takes back over Friday, and we continue to warm up with upper 70s.

Saturday continues to look cooler and cooler. Highs will be near 70 in Omaha with a mix of sun and clouds. A couple spotty showers could pop up, but most of us stay dry.

Sunday still looks windy and warmer as we push into the low 80s, which is more than 10 degrees above average. Just like Saturday, a couple spotty showers could pop up in the region with a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll keep small chances for rain around each day in the first half of next week as a couple cold fronts move through the region. These will also cool us off.

Monday will be partly cloudy with low 70s, then we drop into the upper 60s on Tuesday.

We should be able to get back to the mid 70s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 79