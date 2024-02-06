Warm-Up Continues Until We're Flirting With 60

ICE JAM THREAT: Ice continues to break up and move along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup Rivers, causing ice jams. This threat will continue this week, so keep an eye on water levels if you live along these rivers.

FORECAST: After squeezing out some sunshine between the morning fog, clouds take over this afternoon. Don't worry, the warm-up continues! Highs will be in the mid 50s, putting us about 20 degrees above average.

The wind will start to pick up overnight, helping out mostly cloudy skies keep us a lot warmer into Wednesday morning. We will only cool off into the low 40s, but the wind will make it feel cooler.

Wednesday will be windy (30-45 mph) and warmer, with temperatures flirting with 60 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with some spotty and light rain to dodge in the second half of the day, but most of us stay dry.

We'll continue dodging a few isolated light showers Thursday, but like Wednesday, most of us will be dry. The wind starts to lighten up in the morning, but it will be a little breezy still in the afternoon. We stay in the upper 50s.

Friday will be a little breezy too, but that wind will start to blow in some slightly cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a lot more sunshine.

We'll continue slowly cooling off over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 40s with a little more sunshine in the first half of the weekend.

The 40s continue to start the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Clouds Return

Warmer

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Getting Breezy

Low: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Isolated Rain

High: 59

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain

High: 59

