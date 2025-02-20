Warm-up slowly begins into the weekend

This is the coldest morning of the week, and hopefully the rest of winter! We've already dropped below today's record low of -11, putting wind chills from -35 to -20 across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. If your kids are heading to school, make sure you continue to dress them in extra layers and cover up as much skin as you can with hats, gloves, and scarves.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny as we continue to slowly warm up our afternoons. Highs will be in the upper single digits in Omaha, but a few neighborhoods in southeast Nebraska could hit the double digits!

Friday starts in the double digits below zero, likely breaking Omaha's record low for the date of -10 from 1918. Even though the wind will be light, wind chills will be around -25 to -15. Then, we warm into the upper teens in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We stay above zero Saturday morning, then temperatures jump into the low 30s for the afternoon with a lot of sunshine.

The warm-up continues Sunday into the mid 40s, which is actually just a touch above average.

Monday could get a little breezy, but the warm-up continues to about 50!

Tuesday will be in the mid 50s with a few more clouds late in the day.

Rain is looking likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but we should still get close to 50 Wednesday afternoon.

