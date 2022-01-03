Warm up to start the week

Snow ran into a lot of dry air at the surface on Saturday, so it took longer than anticipated for the snow to make it down to the ground and start sticking. Omaha ended up with 2.6" of snow measured at Eppley.

Temperatures will be back in the single digits by early Monday morning, but at least we'll be above zero degrees! With some patchy fog possible, too, we'll have to watch for some more slick spots during the morning commute, too.

We get to enjoy a decent rebound early this week. Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny with breezy south winds. Monday gets into the mid 30s, followed by 40 on Tuesday.

Then another cold front moves in to bring the colder weather back in with a slight chance for snow late Wednesday into early Thursday. Highs will fall into the teens for the second half of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cold

Low: 8

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 40

WEDNESDAY

Chance of Snow

Cold

High: 16

