Warm, warmer, and even warmer!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Milder weather Wednesday

Near record highs later in the week

Wildfire conditions remain elevated

FORECAST

While waking up this Wednesday might not feel like a warm up is on the way, expect those upper 20s to turn into upper 60s by this afternoon! Plenty of sunshine will be available this afternoon and throughout the remainder of the week.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s! Record highs are possible both on Friday and Saturday with 80s for highs.

With the warmer weather likely comes more dry air and elevated wildfire conditions for the region this week. The wind will be gusting to 25-35mph Friday and Saturday, which will create high levels for weather weather, particularly on Saturday.

The second half of this weekend looks cooler, and breezy with highs dropping in the 60s by Sunday. As of now, no rain comes from this cool-down. We may see some rain by the end of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 68

Wind: ESE 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 40

Wind: W 10-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above-Average Temps

High: 73

Wind: NW 10-15

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