Warm weather before a cooler weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer temps today, and tomorrow!

Abrupt cool down into weekend

Chances at snow Sunday

FORECAST

While this Thursday morning looks fairly similar to yesterday, this afternoon will show an almost 20 degree difference - in the warmer direction!

Afternoon highs today will reach the upper 50s, with some seeing the lower 60s! Plenty of sunshine to work with today as well, not a bad day to crack a window open for some fresh air!

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lots of sunshine, so soak up these next couple of days before the cold strikes again with another cold front Friday evening.

We drop to near 40 on Saturday, and the low 30s on Sunday. There is a chance for additional snow Sunday and into Monday of next week, and some accumulations may be possible. This system is still over the Pacific Ocean, west of California. We should have a better idea on amounts/impacts once this arrives onshore Friday/Saturday.

THURSDAY

Sunny

Pleasant

High: 59

Wind: W 10-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Pleasant

Low: 34

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY

Sunny

Spring-Like!

High: 67

Wind: NW 10-15

