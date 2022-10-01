Warm Weather For The Next Few Days

Sunday's weather will be a lot like Saturday, with warm temperatures in the 70s with lots of sunshine.

We'll add in a few more clouds Monday into Tuesday, with a few spot showers on Tuesday although most stay dry.

Monday will be in the lower 80s, but we cool back into the 70s for Tuesday.

A few clouds stick around into Wednesday with a spot shower in the morning with our temperatures staying in the mid 70s.

Cooler weather makes a huge comeback on Thursday with our highs only making it to the mid 60s.

Fall lovers rejoice for Friday. We look to start the day in the upper 30s and land in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 81

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

