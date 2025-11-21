Warm weather returns this weekend

It's been a rainy morning for many of us. This rain will slowly slide south & dissipate over the course of the afternoon, leading to a cool & cloudy Friday evening for us.

After several days of cool & cloudy weather, we'll get warm this weekend with lots of sunshine! Highs reach the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

More rain is possible on Monday, and temperatures will also cool slightly, reaching the mid-50s.

Lingering rain will be around Tuesday morning, but we will dry out by the afternoon. Colder weather begins to push in behind the cold front, highs struggle to reach 50.

Some wraparound moisture on Wednesday could bring additional clouds to the area as temperatures continue to drop. Highs struggle to reach 40.

For the holiday, we will be eating in chilly weather with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. This cold weather looks to continue into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 34

Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

Wind: SW 5-10

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 61

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 55

Wind: NE 5-10

