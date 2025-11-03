Warm weather through this week

We start off the workweek chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s & low-40s. However, this is short lived as Monday will be sunny and less windy with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds move in tonight as we drop into the low-40s.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 60s across much of our viewing area! Many neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska, including Omaha, could hit 70! On average, November has 2 days that reach 70, so this is not uncommon.

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night, but it does not bring any measurable rain. So, we likely stay dry for a few more days.

We cool off a little for Wednesday, into the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine.

The wind will become breezy towards the end of the week, and we'll start to see more clouds than sun for Thursday and Friday. Both days will be in the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Cooler air will begin to move towards the region this coming weekend, and it could come with a small chance at rain. Less than 1/4th of us would see any measurable rain on Saturday with highs in the 50s, dipping into the upper 40s by next Sunday. This is also when we would probably cool to below freezing as well.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Less Windy

High: 63

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 60

