Warm Wednesday, but the Wind Returns on Thursday

A few more clouds will be around Wednesday, followed by a weak cold front that could bring a few spotty showers during the afternoon and evening, but most of us stay dry. Even with the clouds, we should still reach the low 70s.

Cooler weather blows in on Thursday and it will be a windy day. We may see a few clouds and sprinkles in the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and wind gusts up to 45 mph. There is an elevated fire risk over eastern Nebraska, therefore you should avoid any outdoor burning.

Friday will be less windy and we see more sunshine. It will be a little warmer, in the upper 60s, and winds up to 30 mph.

We get a big warm-up this weekend. Saturday's highs reach the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. The wind returns too, but it's out of the south which will help blow in the warm weather. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph at times.

We stay mostly sunny on Sunday, and are still very warm, reaching the mid to even upper 80s in spots. As of now, we look to stay just shy of any records (89 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday).

Thunderstorm chances increase into Monday evening. As with any storm chances in spring, some storms could be strong, although severe weather chances do not look widespread. Stay updated with us on the latest for early next week.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.