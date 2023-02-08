Warm Wednesday Then Cooling Down

We warm into the low to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon with just a few more clouds by the end of the day. The wintry mix of rain and snow for Wednesday night has been trending a little colder and snowier. The bulk of this will be south and east of Omaha into early Thursday morning, but could skim Omaha. Accumulation looks minimal, but some areas in northwestern MO, and near that, have a chance of seeing close to an inch of snow. Some could see a little over an inch.

Most of Thursday will be dry, but the clouds thicken up, and cooler weather starts to blow in. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but it will also be breezy.

Thursday evening, snow starts to push in from the northwest, first impacting northeast Nebraska. The snow will expand towards I-80 Thursday night, then towards northwest Missouri overnight. By the time the snow ends early Friday morning, snow totals will range from nothing up to an inch in Omaha. Higher accumulations are in northwest NE.

The sunshine will be out Friday, but the wind keeps blowing in cooler weather, making it the coolest day of the week. Highs will be average for February, in the mid 30s.

We pop back above average this weekend! Saturday could still be a little breezy, but with mostly sunny skies, we warm into the lower 50s. Sunday will alos be great with low 50s continued.

The low 50s continue to start the next workweek.

Tuesday brings a chance for rain. Details still need to be ironed out, so check back here for updates.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Night Rain/Snow Southeast

High: 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain And Snow Possible

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Night Light Snow

High: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 36

