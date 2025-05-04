Warm week ahead with some small rain chances midweek

It's another gorgeous evening for being outdoors, we temperatures drop into the 60s! Overnight, we drop into the middle 40s to start off the workweek.

We get warmer Monday, into the upper 70s, with more sunshine.

Tuesday makes a run at 80, but Omaha may fall just shy. There will also be a few more clouds around on Tuesday.

A storm system could be spinning in the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing small rain chances on both days. However, many of us will stay dry.

The sunshine returns by Friday into the weekend as we warm up again.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 45

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

High: 72

