Warm week ahead with some small rain chances midweek

It's another gorgeous evening for being outdoors, we temperatures drop into the 60s! Overnight, we drop into the middle 40s to start off the workweek.
We get warmer Monday, into the upper 70s, with more sunshine.
Tuesday makes a run at 80, but Omaha may fall just shy. There will also be a few more clouds around on Tuesday.
A storm system could be spinning in the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing small rain chances on both days. However, many of us will stay dry.
The sunshine returns by Friday into the weekend as we warm up again.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Chilly
Low: 45
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 77
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 79
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance
High: 72
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)