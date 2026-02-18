Warm, windy Wednesday with looming snow chances

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Windy Wednesday

Snow chance on Thursday

Much cooler over the weekend

FORECAST

We wake up to some clear skies on Wednesday, but those gusty winds look to continue for much of our morning. Temperatures will steadily climb from the mid 40s and reach the 60s by the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

A rain and snow mix will move into the region starting early Thursday morning. If the air can stay cold enough, some of this snow could try to accumulate north of Omaha/I-80 during the day. It will be a breezy day with highs in the mid 40s south of Omaha, and only in the 30s north of Omaha.

We are watching for the potential of snow squalls during the Thursday evening commute, so be aware of changing travel conditions. Right now some models show a swath of about 1-2".

Sunshine is back out on Friday, and it will be cool out with highs in the upper 30s.

This weekend should be mostly dry, but it will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the upper 30s. Nightly temperatures will drop in the upper 10s. The average high by February 20th is around 41 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

Wind: SW 15-20

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Getting Breezy

Low: 35

Wind: S 10-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Snow

Windy

High: 45

Wind: SW 15-35

