Mostly Cloudy, But Warmer

The thick fog across southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri could take until late morning to clear, and we stay mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Even with all the clouds around, we get warmer, pushing into the mid 30s, which is average for January.

We stay cloudy overnight, but it won't be as cold. Most of us hold onto the 20s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks a lot like Monday with a lot of clouds and highs in the mid 30s.

A storm system will pass well to our south Wednesday, but could throw a little snow at northwest Missouri and far southwest Iowa in the morning. The rest of us will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 30s.

Thursday will be breezy and colder with highs in the mid 20s and not much sunshine.

Late Thursday night and into Friday morning, a little scattered snow and wintry mix will move in, but there shouldn't be much, and a lot of places stay dry.

Friday afternoon brings a brief warm-up closer to 40 degrees, but we stay mostly cloudy and breezy.

There is a better chance for some widespread, but light, snow Saturday, which could be just enough to cause some slippery areas. Stronger winds will also be blowing in colder weather over the weekend, dropping us into the upper 20s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is looking extra cold and breezy with some of us struggling to make it into the double digits.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 34

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 21

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Snow Southeast

High: 31

