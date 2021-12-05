Warmer and windy on Sunday

It'll be windy on Sunday with winds out of the southeast in the morning before a cold front moves through and brings in northwest winds. Gusts will be up to 35 mph. However, the cooler air won't arrive until Monday, so highs reach the mid 50s for many on Sunday afternoon.
The cooler air definitely arrives on Monday with mornings temperatures in the low 20s and highs in the low 30s.
Tuesday has the potential to bring in our next weather maker, some models paint the pictures for some minor snow accumulation, others have it missing us all together. There is a lot of disagreement on that system. As it becomes more clear we will keep you updated.
Highs will warm into the upper 30s by Wednesday and mid to upper 40s on Thursday.
Temperatures take a tumble after that, into the low 40s on Friday and mid 30s on Saturday. There is another potential system heading our way at the end of the week that could bring rain and/or snow. There's still uncertainty with this system since its about a week away, so keep checking back for updates.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 37
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Slightly Warmer
Windy
High: 55
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cooler
High: 31
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cool
High: 36
