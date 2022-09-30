Warmer & Breezy For The Weekend

Friday will be breezy with winds up to about 25 mph out of the south, helping to warm us a little above average. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.

The wind won't be as strong over the weekend, but noticeable at times. Saturday will be flirting with 80° under mostly sunny skies, and we stay in the upper 70s for Sunday.

We'll add in a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday with a small chance for rain both days... but that isn't looking too promising right now.

Monday will be in the upper 70s, but we cool into the mid 70s for Tuesday.

A few clouds stick around into Wednesday with our temperatures staying in the mid 70s.

Cooler weather makes a huge comeback on Thursday with our highs only making it to the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

