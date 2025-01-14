Warmer days are ahead starting Wednesday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the teens and low double digits across eastern Nebraska, but single digits will be more common in western Iowa.

After starting Wednesday with a lot of clouds, we'll see a lot more sunshine in the afternoon. The wind will shift out of the south, pushing the coldest air back to the north. This will push Omaha into the mid 30s, which is more normal for mid January. Neighborhoods west of the Omaha metro will enjoy upper 30s to low 40s. Sadly, the warmer weather won't reach everyone farther northeast. Cities like Denison will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be even warmer with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Areas west of Omaha could possibly reach 50!

Friday will also be mostly sunny with mid 40s, but the wind will start to pick up heading into Friday evening, leading to colder wind chills Friday night.

A strong cold front hits Omaha on Saturday, sending temperatures back down below average, with highs in the low 20s and gusty north winds. While there may be a few pockets of snow along the cold front, it does not appear to be enough to lead to any accumulation. Lows heading into Saturday night will be down near zero.

It will stay breezy Sunday as even colder weather blows in. After starting the day in the single digits, we only warm up into the low double digits for the afternoon.

For the first time this season, Omaha could dip below zero Monday morning.

The frigid weather continues Monday for the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day. It will be mostly sunny with highs near 10 degrees, followed by another night at, or below zero.

Warmer weather begins to move back in towards the middle of next week, with highs recovering to the 20s and 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Even though it will be very cold, there does not appear to be any significant chance for snow at this time.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 10

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Near Average

High: 35

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 45

