Warmer days ahead with lots of snow melt

Skies will become clear overnight, and the wind will start to lighten up. As temperatures cool into the low 20s, any slushy snow from Wednesday's blizzard will freeze into ice, so some slick spots are likely to begin the morning commute.

Thursday will be a sunny day, and warmer, too! Highs will reach the low to mid 40s, and there should be a lot of snow melt.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy, but warmer, with highs in the mid 50s and more snow melt. There could be a couple spotty and light showers around late in the day, but most of us will stay dry.

The weekend will start out even warmer. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

The wind becomes breezy on Sunday as a cold front moves through Omaha, cooling us down into the mid 50s. We could see a few isolated showers throughout the day, but most of us will stay dry.

We start out next week with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a touch warmer, in the low 60s with more sunshine.

THURSDAY

Sunny

Calmer Wind

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mainly Dry

Low: 34

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Showers

High: 54

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 60

