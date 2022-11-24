Warmer End To The Week

After Thanksgiving Day brought us some wonderful, but cooler weather. We see that trend last into the overnight hours. It will be cold as we drop back into the mid 20s under clear skies. If you're gearing up for some early morning Black Friday shopping, plan ahead because it will feel closer to the 20° range with the wind chill in the early morning hours.

Temperatures start to warm back up and reach above average on Friday. Highs in the mid 50s with a lot of sunshine.

The start of the weekend brings a few more clouds to dodge, but we'll still see some nice intervals of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s with a small rain chance in the evening hours. Along and south of I-80 have a bit of a higher chance of seeing some spotty showers late in the day.

Sunday brings more seasonable highs as we drop it back down to the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies return in full force.

Sunshine sticks around throughout Monday. This helps us warm back up into the lower 50s.

A cold front prepares to move through the area on Tuesday. This brings our next chance of seeing some rain and snow. Accompanied by cooler temperatures and a lot more clouds.

The middle of the work week is looking to be a cold one! Highs staying around the freezing mark on Wednesday afternoon.

THANKSGIVING NIGHT

Clear

Feeling Like 20°

Low: 25

FRIDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 54

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Showers

High: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 46

