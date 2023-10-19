Warmer end to the workweek

Morning clouds will quickly clear out today, making for a mostly sunny afternoon. You'll notice the wind at times, but it shouldn't be as strong as yesterday. We'll also be a little warmer with Omaha climbing into the low 70s. Cities farther west will be in the mid 70s, and western Iowa will be in the upper 60s.

Even though our afternoons are heating up, it will be a chilly start to Friday with a lot of spots cooling off into the mid 40s.

Friday keeps looking warmer and warmer! We've bumped Omaha up to near 80 degrees, which means some parts of southeast Nebraska will be in the mid 80s!

The warm weather won't last long, because another cold front arrives Friday night. Behind it, Saturday will be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday starts with a lot of sunshine, but clouds start to move in during the afternoon as we warm into the mid 60s. Then, we'll be dodging some scattered rain Sunday evening and night.

It gets breezy and warmer again Monday. We warm into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

We should make it near 70 Tuesday before a round of scattered showers and storms moves through the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will cool us off in the second half of the week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 79

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 66

