Warmer for Black Friday Shopping

After a cold Thanksgiving, winds are back out of the south today, getting us warmer. Morning clouds will give way to more afternoon sunshine, helping to get Omaha into the upper 50s. There will be a big temperature difference today across the region with the warmer weather blowing in not reaching everyone. Lincoln and surrounding cities will warm into the low 60s, but cities northeast of Omaha will get stuck in the mid and upper 40s.

Clouds return overnight and linger into Saturday morning, but it won't be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Skies clear again Saturday afternoon, but we get breezy behind a cold front. Winds will be around 30 mph. Luckily the cold front won't impact temperatures in the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler, dropping into the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures pop back up to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s!!

Then the ups and downs continue. Tuesday will be cooler, in the mid 50s. Then we warm towards the end of the workweek. Wednesday is in the upper 50s, followed by 60s on Thursday.

Even with all the warm fronts and cold fronts over the next week, the forecast looks dry.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 38

SATURDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 57

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 49

