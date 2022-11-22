Warmer Afternoons Midweek

Morning clouds turn into afternoon sunshine, getting us even warmer than Monday. Highs will be in the mid 50s today!

We stay mostly clear overnight, cooling off into the mid 20s for Wednesday morning.

More clouds move in from the south Wednesday afternoon, but we should still manage to make it into the mid 50s.

A cold front arrives early Thanksgiving morning, turning us breezy and cooler for the holiday. As the cold front moves in, we may have to dodge a few spotty showers, but a lot of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 40s with more clouds.

The sunshine quickly returns and winds lighten up for your Friday shopping, but we stay in the mid 40s.

We warm up into the low 50s on Saturday with a few more clouds and a small chance for rain.

Then we dip back down into the mid 40s Sunday and Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 54

THANKSGIVING

Partly Cloudy

Spotty A.M. Rain

Breezy

High: 44

