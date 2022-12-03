Warmer For Sunday

Tonight, will be cold, but not as cold nor as windy as the night before. Lows will drop into the teens with generally calm winds.

The cold temperatures quickly disappear as we warm up! Highs will top the middle 40s, right around average for early December. A few clouds might build in for the afternoon, but don't expect any issues. Lows overnight fall into the middle 20s.

The winds ramp up a little on Monday making for a bit of a breeze, wind gusts between 20-25mph are possible. Monday will also be slightly cooler as a weak cool front passes by, but highs still reach the 40s.

The front hangs around on Tuesday, providing just enough moisture to squeeze out some snowflakes, mainly north of I-80 at this time. No issues are expected, and most should remain dry. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

The front drops slightly south on Wednesday, holding us in the middle 30s but keeping it dry.

The front slides back to the north on Thursday, providing a slightly better opportunity for some rain/snow mix for the area. Still plenty of time for things to change, so keep updated with us! Highs on Thursday will still be in the 30s.

We bump back into the 40s on Friday. Then another chance for rain/snow comes on Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 17

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 46

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 40

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slight Snow Chance North

High: 35

