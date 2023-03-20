Warmer for the start of spring

Spring arrives Monday, and it will feel great! Mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south will help warm us into the upper 50s.

Clouds start to thicken up overnight, but we stay fairly warm, only cooling into the upper 30s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a little more breezy with more clouds, and it will be cooler. Highs will reach into the upper 40s. Many of us stay dry, but there will be a few spotty showers to dodge.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer as we push into the mid 50s. While most of the day will be dry, rain starts to move in Wednesday night. Overnight, some of that rain could mix in with some wet snow or change into wet snow, especially north of I-80.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, dropping into the upper 40s.

With a little more sunshine Friday, we have a better chance of making it to 50 degrees.

The weekend looks mostly cloudy as temperatures continue to go up and down. Saturday will be in the mid 50s, but we drop into the upper 40s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spring Arrives

High: 58

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain

High: 48

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 54

