Hot and Humid Start to the Weekend

The heat and humidity surge higher heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies heat us up into the mid 90s this afternoon, but it will be heat index will push just over 100 degrees.

We stay warm overnight as more clouds start to push in. We only cool into the mid 70s for Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon is looking pretty rough. Highs will be near 100, and with even higher humidity, the heat index likely hits 110.

Heat Safety: If you have to work outside, take plenty of water breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Check on your elderly friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are able to stay cool. If your pet has to bed outside, make sure it has a shaded, cool spot to be and access to clean water all day.

A cold front starts to push towards our northern counties late Saturday, which could kick off some isolated showers and storms in the evening and night, mainly along and north of I-80. Even there, a lot of cities stay dry.

The cold front will slowly push south through the region on Sunday, kicking off some hit and miss storms for us to dodge most of the day. Sadly, these won't be for everyone, but some cities should catch some beneficial rain. We stay mostly cloudy when dry, and start to cool off. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but it will still be humid.

A couple spotty showers could linger into early Monday morning, but most of the day will be dry... and COMFORTABLE! Highs will be in the low 80s (below average) with low humidity.

Then we warm back up. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday get slightly above average with low 90s expected. Our dry stretch continues midweek under mainly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Muggy

High: 96

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 76

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

Isolated P.M. Storms

High: 100

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 89

