Warmer Just in Time for the Weekend

After a one day cooldown, we warm back up to end the workweek! Highs will be in the low 50s with a light wind and a lot of sunshine.

Overnight, clouds start to move back in, helping to keep us a little warmer to start Saturday. The day will start in the upper 20s.

Saturday morning's clouds will clear through the morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Sunday could start with a few spotty and light showers, but most of us will be dry. This keeps a lot of clouds around for the afternoon, but thanks to a stronger wind out of the south, it will be even warmer as we make a run for 60 degrees. There could be a few more spotty showers to dodge late Sunday night.

We start to cool off again Monday. It will be breezy and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

It gets even cooler Tuesday with low 40s as the wind continues to blow in colder weather.

The middle part of the workweek will be in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Snow will be possible late Wednesday and on Thursday, but for now, does not look to be anything significant.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Morning Clouds

Afternoon Sun

High: 50

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 60

