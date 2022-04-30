Warmer on Sunday

It'll be breezy through Saturday night with northwest winds still gusting up to about 30-35 mph. With clouds sticking around, temperatures only fall into the 40s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be dry. The wind won't be as strong but still breezy at time with gusts up to 30 mph. We stay mostly cloudy in the first half of the day before gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs reaching into the low 60s.
We then dip into the mid-50s Monday with the chance for some more rain.
We bounce back to near 60 Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mainly Cloudy
Drizzle
Breezy
Low: 43
SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cooler & Breezy
High: 63
MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Showers
Cooler
High: 55
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Showers
High: 59
