Warmer on Sunday

It'll be breezy through Saturday night with northwest winds still gusting up to about 30-35 mph. With clouds sticking around, temperatures only fall into the 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be dry. The wind won't be as strong but still breezy at time with gusts up to 30 mph. We stay mostly cloudy in the first half of the day before gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs reaching into the low 60s.

We then dip into the mid-50s Monday with the chance for some more rain.

We bounce back to near 60 Tuesday and low 60s on Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mainly Cloudy

Drizzle

Breezy

Low: 43

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler & Breezy

High: 63

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers

Cooler

High: 55

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Chance of Showers

High: 59

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.