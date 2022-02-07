Warmer Start to the Week

Our parade of fronts continued today and Sunday certainly was cooler behind the cold front. Temperatures tonight fall into the 20s. The parade continues with a warm front on Monday.

This front opens the door for southwest winds and plenty of sunshine to warm us back into the 50s! We get a bit warmer even on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Alas, a cold front on Tuesday allows cooler air to arrive for midweek. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 40s before we make it back into the low 50s on Friday.

Next weekend gets a little cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 30s on Saturday before we warm into the upper 40s on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 21

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Even Warmer

High: 56

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 48

