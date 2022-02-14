Warmer Start To The Workweek

Valentine's Day will be mostly sunny and warmer! Highs will fall just shy of 40 degrees, which is closer to average for this time of year.

A few more clouds move in overnight, but it won't be as cold. Most cities, including Omaha, will hold onto 20s heading into Tuesday morning.

Stronger winds kick in from the south, blowing in warmer weather between 15 and 35 mph. This will warm us up into the upper 50s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

A cold front moves in Wednesday morning, cooling us off for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon. It will also be breezy as the colder air blows back in.

Late Wednesday night, a little wintry mix will try to form in far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and southwest Iowa. There's a decent chance this all stays south in Kansas and Missouri, but if it skirts our area, it would likely change into snow heading into Thursday morning, then end by Thursday evening. At this point, it is very unlikely Omaha sees anything from this besides clouds.

We could see a little sun return Thursday afternoon, but we get even colder, with highs near 30.

Temperatures surge back above average to end the workweek. Friday looks breezy, but also mostly sunny, as we warm into the low 50s.

The low 50s and sunshine continue Saturday before we make a push for 60 on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Not As Cold

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 39

