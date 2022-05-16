Warmer Start to the Workweek

Monday will be really nice, assuming you don't mind some warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

More clouds start to move in overnight as we cool to near 60 for Tuesday morning.

There will be some isolated pockets of rain to dodge through the day Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Storms become a lot more likely from the late evening into the night. A few of these could be severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main concern. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

We get a little more sunshine to mix in with those clouds on Wednesday. Most of us will be dry as we get back to 80 degrees.

Most of Thursday also looks dry as we keep warming up. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A cold front arrives late Thursday, kicking off another round of potentially strong to severe storms.

We dry out for Friday, but stronger winds will be blowing in much cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks very cool. Highs will be in the mid 60s both afternoons with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The mornings could feel chilly as we dip into the low and mid 40s.

