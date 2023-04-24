Warmer start to the workweek

After a cool end to the weekend, it will be a warmer to start the workweek. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Most of us stay dry, but there will be a few spotty showers to dodge, especially northeast of the Omaha metro.

It will be mostly cloudy overnight, and not as cold, only falling near 40 for Tuesday morning.

We'll squeeze out a little more sunshine Tuesday, but not much. It also gets a little cooler with highs in the low 60s.

We quickly get back into the mid 60s Wednesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Thursday will be warmer with more clouds and a high near 70.

A cold front arrives late Thursday with widespread rain and a few storms. This will be our best chance for rain this week, some of which could linger into Friday morning.

Friday will be cooler and breezy with a high near 60. It stays mostly cloudy as we dodge some scattered rain throughout the day.

Some of the rain, and maybe a little snow, could carry over into Saturday, but it will depend how quickly the storm system gets out of the Heartland. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a lot of clouds.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine with more upper 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 65

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Average

High: 65

