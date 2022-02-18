Warmer for the Weekend

Winds have shifted back out of the south, and as they pick up to 20-30 mph this afternoon, we'll be pumping in much warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. That's 30 degrees warmer than Thursday!

A cold front arrives late today, and it will be a little breezy overnight as some cooler weather blows back in behind it. Some extra clouds move in with the front as we cool off into the teens for Saturday morning.

Thanks to the cold front, temperatures pull back closer to average on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday still looks great! We will warm into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The weather quickly goes downhill early next week. Strong winds start to blow in colder weather Monday, dropping highs down into the upper 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Some light wintry mix and snow could push into the area late Monday. Tuesday brings a better chance of seeing some of that wintry weather. The farther south you live, the better chance of seeing rain and wintry mix. Cities north of I-80 will have a better chance of seeing snow. The main impacts from this winter storm will stay north of us in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

We stay windy Tuesday as the cold air keeps blowing in. This will drop highs into the upper teens.

We stay mostly cloudy and cold Wednesday with highs in the upper teens, but the wind should start to lighten up a bit.

The teens linger into Thursday with another small chance for snow.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 14

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 39

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 61

