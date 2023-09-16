Warmer To Start the Workweek

You can open the windows and let in some fresh air Saturday night! We'll be cooling off close to 50 degrees in Omaha by Sunday morning, but a lot of cities will drop into the 40s.

We stay comfortable Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

The wind picks up early next week, helping to blow in some warmer weather. Monday will be in the mid 80s with at least a few scattered showers to dodge heading into Monday night.

Tuesday will also be breezy with mid 80s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It stays partly cloudy Wednesday with highs dropping slightly, into the low 80s. Another round of scattered showers could bring some rain for your backyard Wednesday night.

Thursday will also be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A lot of us stay dry Thursday night, but there could be a few spotty showers to dodge.

While the rain won't be for everyone, Friday also brings some hit and miss showers and storms throughout the day with highs closer to 80.

There's a better chance for some rain on Saturday, cooling us off into the upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 50

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 52

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Rain Possible Late

High: 85

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 86

