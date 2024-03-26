Warmer Weather Ahead After Midweek Freeze

Watch for some slippery spots this morning as the last of the snow ends shortly after the morning commute. The rest of the day will be cold and windy with highs in the mid 30s. While most of us will be stuck with a lot of clouds, cities west of Omaha have a better chance for some late-day sunshine.

The wind will lighten up tonight, but it gets cold for the Wednesday morning commute with most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa dropping down into the upper teens and low 20s. The day will start with some clouds and a few flurries.

We should see more sunshine in the second half of Wednesday, and we start to warm up, into the mid 40s. While better, that is still 10 degrees below average.

Thursday will be a lot warmer with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy with more clouds Friday, but we keep warming up, into the upper 60s. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers late Friday, but a lot of us stay dry.

We cool off a little for the holiday weekend, but it will be nice. Saturday will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Easter will be in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the day looks dry, but there could be some spotty rain around to end the day.

We keep a small chance for rain on Monday with mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 34

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Breezy Early

Low: 19

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Flurries Early

High: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

