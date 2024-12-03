Warmer weather blows back in... at least for a couple days

It will start to get breezy late this morning, but the wind has shifted out of the south, which will blow in some warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.

The wind lightens up early tonight, and we stay warmer than recent mornings. Wednesday will start in the low 30s.

The wind gets even stronger Wednesday afternoon, but we actually get temperatures back to average for early December, in the mid 40s. There will still be a lot of sunshine around, but it will come with more clouds mixed in.

Another cold front then hits, dropping us into the mid 20s for Thursday. As the colder air blows in, we could see a few snowflakes, but there won't be enough for any accumulation.

The shot of cold air won't be with us long. We start to warm back up Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.

The weekend brings some better weather if you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up. Saturday will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks even better with sunshine and low 50s.

We get a little cooler Monday, dropping into the low 40s. There will also be a few more clouds with a small chance for rain.

