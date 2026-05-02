Warmer weather continues into Sunday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Sunny, seasonal weekend to start May

Chance for rain early next week

Cooler midweek

FORECAST

Saturday night is not nearly as cold, only dipping into the lower 40s.

Sunday is even warmer with more sunshine and highs in the 70s!

We start next week warmer with highs in the low 80s on Monday. A cold front moves through Monday night, bringing a chance of rain along and south of I-80. No severe weather is expected, and any rain amounts should be light. Some of this rain could linger into Tuesday morning south of I-80.

As the front moves through, colder air will move back into the region, leaving Omaha cloudy and in the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest night will be Wednesday night, when temps dip into the upper 30s again, but we should be warm enough to prevent any frost from developing.

By the end of the week, temps will be back in the 60s and 70s. There is a signal for rain chances returning next weekend, but this is too far out for specifics.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 48

Wind: SW 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 75

Wind: W 7-15

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Overnight Rain Chance

High: 82

Wind: S 5-20

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain Chance South

High: 61

Wind: N 5-20

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