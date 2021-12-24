Warmer Weather For Christmas Eve

A few more clouds move in Friday. We may even have to dodge a couple spotty rain showers late Friday night into very early Saturday morning. Some of these rain showers can have some freezing rain mixed in, which can make roads slick.

Most of Christmas still looks dry with a lot of sunshine. We cool off slightly, but stay above average, in the mid to high 40s. The 40s continue Sunday with a slight rain chance, but most stay dry.

Gradually cooler next week. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to start next week. We will bring those high temps down each day with Tuesday in the mid 30s and Wednesday in the upper 20s and low 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 32

CHRISTMAS

Partly Cloudy

Slight Early AM Mix Chance

High: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.