Warmer Weather Midweek

Tuesday finally brings us a break from the strong winds, but the fire danger stays high in the afternoon and evening due to the dry air and winds up to 20 mph. We will be mostly sunny with a high near 70!

It will be mostly clear tonight, but not as cold, with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday starts with some sunshine, but more clouds move in during the afternoon. It will be breezy and warmer, with highs in the mid 70s. A couple isolated rain showers are possible at night, but most of us stay dry.

We stay breezy Thursday and begin to cool off. Highs will be closer to 70. Most of the day will be dry, but we could see a few spotty showers late in the day, mainly in eastern Nebraska.

Friday starts dry, but rain becomes likely in the second half of the day. Before the rain arrives, it will be breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Showers and storms will be widespread by late in the day. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The rain then continues overnight and into Saturday morning.

The rain should end by late Saturday, but the wind continues to blow with highs in the mid 60s.

Small rain chances linger into Sunday and Monday. Highs will stay in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Rain Late

High: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 70

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.