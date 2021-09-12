Warmer weather returns Monday

There are a lot of ups and downs as we get into this week. A warm front lifts through the area on Monday and pushes our afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s for most of us. There is a small rain chance on Monday, but better rain/storm chances will be up north into South Dakota.
A cold front arrives for Tuesday and will drop our highs to near 80 on Tuesday with some more spotty rain/storm chances as the cold front moves through the area. Wednesday will be near 80 again in the afternoon with mainly sunny skies.
The heat kicks in again in the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near 90 degrees.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Patchy Fog
Low: 64
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
Iso. Shower
High: 87
TUESDAY
Cooler
Spotty Rain
High: 80
WEDNESDAY
Mild
Mostly Sunny
High: 80
