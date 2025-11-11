Warmer weather returns this Veterans Day

We are warming this morning with temps in the low 30s. For Veterans Day, the cold snap this weekend becomes a thing of the past! After some morning cloud cover, we are back to afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 50s across western Iowa and low 60s across eastern Nebraska.
This begins a streak of warmer weather through the rest of the week! Each day will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Temperatures at night will mainly remain above freezing, around 35-40 degrees.
The warmest days this week look to be Friday & Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s, and some neighborhoods could reach 70°F.
Clouds will return for the weekend, though we are continuing to trend drier as a cold front slides through. Saturday is still warm in the upper 60s, but Sunday begins a cooldown with highs in the mid-50s.
A small rain chance returns Monday.
TUESDAY
AM Clouds, PM Sun
Warmer
High: 62
Wind: W 5-15
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Not As Cold
Low: 33
Wind: SW 5-15
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 60
Wind: NW 0-5
THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 65
Wind: SW 10-15
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)