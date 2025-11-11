Warmer weather returns this Veterans Day

We are warming this morning with temps in the low 30s. For Veterans Day, the cold snap this weekend becomes a thing of the past! After some morning cloud cover, we are back to afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 50s across western Iowa and low 60s across eastern Nebraska.

This begins a streak of warmer weather through the rest of the week! Each day will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Temperatures at night will mainly remain above freezing, around 35-40 degrees.

The warmest days this week look to be Friday & Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s, and some neighborhoods could reach 70°F.

Clouds will return for the weekend, though we are continuing to trend drier as a cold front slides through. Saturday is still warm in the upper 60s, but Sunday begins a cooldown with highs in the mid-50s.

A small rain chance returns Monday.

TUESDAY

AM Clouds, PM Sun

Warmer

High: 62

Wind: W 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Cold

Low: 33

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 60

Wind: NW 0-5

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 65

Wind: SW 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

