Warmer weather to fuel a few strong to severe storms

The wind has shifted out of the south, blowing in smoke from burns happening in Kansas. This is lowering air quality in a lot of our neighborhoods, especially in southeast Nebraska. Take it easy if you are sensitive to smoky air. The smoke should thin out some this afternoon, improving air quality. Another round of smoke could blow into eastern Nebraska tonight.

The southerly wind, around 15-30 mph, will also pump in some warmer weather today! Highs will be in the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.

Overnight, a couple isolated storms will pop up, likely between 3 and 7 in the morning. While many of us stay dry, the storms could be strong to severe. If we see a severe storm early Thursday, hail would be the main concern. Everyone should be dry by the morning commute with temperatures in the upper 50s, making for a pretty warm start to the day.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy as the warm-up continues. Highs will be in the low 80s in most of our neighborhoods, including Omaha. A cold front will move in from the northwest late in the afternoon, which likely keeps northeast Nebraska cooler.

The cold front will then fire off a few more spotty storms as it pushes farther southeast between 6 and 10 Thursday night. Many of us will stay dry again, but there's a little better chance a couple of these storms become severe. With any severe storms, large hail will be the main concern, which could even grow larger than golf balls. A couple storms could also produce areas of damaging wind.

Behind the cold front, we will be breezy and cooler Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be near 60 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain is still possible Easter, keeping temperatures a touch below average, near 60.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with upper 60s. A few spotty showers will try to reach us Monday night.

Tuesday will be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 58

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Late

Breezy

High: 82

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 59

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

